Saints still waiting on fitness of key men ahead of Quins clash

Saints attack coach Alan Dickens admits it remains a waiting game to see if key men will be fit to face Harlequins at Franklin’s Gardens on Saturday.

Speaking at Wednesday’s media session, Dickens was unable to confirm whether Tom Wood, Louis Picamoles and George North would be fit for the crucial Aviva Premiership clash.

All three men missed the 36-12 defeat at Exeter last Saturday, with Wood and Picamoles nursing shoulder injuries and North a side problem.

Saints need to win against Quins this weekend and stop the men from The Stoop getting a losing bonus point if they are to finish sixth and guarantee Champions Cup rugby for next season.

And when asked whether Wood, Picamoles and North would be available, Dickens said: “We’re no closer now to knowing who’s fit.

“It’s a wait and see, fingers crossed people will come through and if they don’t, we’ve got to get on with it.

“I’m pretty confident the 15 players who take the field on Saturday and the lads on the bench are capable of getting the result.”