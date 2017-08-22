Saints start Champions Cup campaign with Saracens clash

Saints will begin this season's Champions Cup campaign with a home game against holders Saracens.

That match, which will take place at Franklin's Gardens on Sunday, October 15, will be followed by a trip to face last season's runners-up, Clermont Auvergne, six days later.

Jim Mallinder's men will take on Ospreys in the Pool 2 December double-header, hosting the Welsh outfit on December 9 before travelling to the Liberty Stadium on December 17.

Saints host Clermont on the weekend of January 12 before concluding their campaign at home to Saracens on the following weekend.

The green, black and gold booked their place in Europe's top tier tournament via the play-offs last season.

Mallinder's men finished seventh in the Aviva Premiership, meaning they had to beat Connacht and Stade Francais to qualify.

They start their domestic campaign against Saracens at Twickenham on September 2.

Saints' 2017/18 Champions Cup fixtures

Sunday, October 15: Saracens (h), 5.30pm

Saturday, October 21: Clermont Auvergne (a), 4.15pm

Saturday, December 9: Ospreys (h), 5.30pm

Sunday, December 17: Ospreys (a), 3.15pm

January 12/13/14: Clermont Auvergne (h)

January 19/20/21: Saracens (a)