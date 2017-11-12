Saints stars to turn out for special book signing event at Franklin's Gardens

Tom Wood, Alex Waller and Stephen Myler will join Chron rugby writer Tom Vickers at Franklin's Gardens for a special book signing event on Tuesday evening.
Tom's book, From Saints to Winners, which tells the tale of the historic 2013/14 double-winning season, was released last month.
And he will be joined by three stars of that incredible campaign at the Gardens club shop from 6pm to 7pm to sign copies of the book.
Wood was the man who scored the dramatic winning try in the Aviva Premiership semi-final play-off against Leicester Tigers, sending Saints to Twickenham.
They then beat Saracens in the showpiece thanks to Waller's extra-time score.
And Myler played a huge role in that game, winning the man of the match award, just as he did in the previous week's Challenge Cup final triumph against Bath at Cardiff Arms Park.
It was the most memorable of seasons for Jim Mallinder's men and From Saints to Winners gives supporters a chance to relive it.
The book can currently be purchased from the Saints superstore or from Amazon.
