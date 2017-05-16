Saints star Picamoles shortlisted for big Premiership prize

Saints star Louis Picamoles is up for another award after being nominated for the Aviva Premiership player of the season prize.

Picamoles has already done the double at Saints, earning the supporters' and players' player of the season accolades.

He was nominated for the RPA players' player of the season award, missing out to Wasps back Jimmy Gopperth, but will now hope to land the Premiership prize.

Picamoles will be up against Wasps pair Gopperth and Joe Launchbury, Saracens forward Michael Rhodes, Newcastle's Mark Wilson and Exeter's Olly Woodburn.

The winner will be announced at the Lancaster London Hotel tomorrow (Wednesday).