Saints star North can’t wait to get back in the game

Jim Mallinder says George North is relishing the chance to get back in action for Saints.

North has not played in any of the past three matches after being stood down following the game at Leicester on December 3.

The Wales wing remains the subject of plenty of dicussion, with World Rugby wading into the furore surrounding Saints’ handling of the head injury the player sustained at Welford Road.

A joint RFU and Premiership Rugby investigation opted against charging Saints or their medical staff with misconduct for allowing North to resume playing, despite the 24-year-old appearing to have been knocked unconscious.

But World Rugby last night issued a statement which suggested “apparent non-compliance” with its protocols.

However, Mallinder did not want to comment too much on that, and instead focused on North’s desire to return to action for Saints.

“I’m aware of the World Rugby report but the RFU (Rugby Football Union) will have to consider it,” the Saints boss said.

“George is training with the squad, he is mentally fit and physically fit and when everyone is happy, he will return to playing, which he is looking forward to.”