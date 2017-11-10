Saints star Lawes scoops local sports personality of the year prize

Saints star Courtney Lawes was crowned sports personality of the year at the Northamptonshire sports awards on Thursday evening.
A total of 21 prizes were handed out, with Lawes claiming the honour at the end of a busy evening at Sywell Aerodrome.
Awards and winners...
Sports personality of the year: Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints)
Young sportswoman of the year: Emily Williams
Young sportsman of the year: Tom Symons
Local sportswoman of the year: Susan Corless
Local sportsman of the year: Michael Smallwood (Daventry Dolphins Swimming Club)
Coach of the year: Andy Sharp (Northampton Swimming Club)
Community coach of the year: Rob Sharp (Daventry Dolphins Swimming Club)
Young leader of the year: Ella Jennings
Volunteer of the year: Rob Burgess.
Primary sports school of the year: Overstone Primary School
Secondary sports school of the year: Lodge Park Academy
Primary PE premium impact: Our Lady's School, Corby
Community team of the year: Towcester Roses ladies rugby team
Performance team of the year: Northampton Swimming Club
Active workplace of the year: East Northamptonshire Council
Disabled sportsperson of the year: Maisie Summers-Newton (Northampton Swimming Club)
Community club of the year: Kings Heath Amateur Boxing Club
Sports project of the year: Pitsford Pumas Football Club
Sports photo of the year: Adrian Howes
Lifetime contribution to sport: Frank Hobbs (Daventry Town Football Club)
Almost Done!
Registering with Northampton Chronicle and Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.