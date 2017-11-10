Saints star Lawes scoops local sports personality of the year prize

Saints star Courtney Lawes was crowned sports personality of the year at the Northamptonshire sports awards on Thursday evening.

A total of 21 prizes were handed out, with Lawes claiming the honour at the end of a busy evening at Sywell Aerodrome.

Awards and winners...

Sports personality of the year: Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints)

Young sportswoman of the year: Emily Williams

Young sportsman of the year: Tom Symons

Local sportswoman of the year: Susan Corless

Local sportsman of the year: Michael Smallwood (Daventry Dolphins Swimming Club)

Coach of the year: Andy Sharp (Northampton Swimming Club)

Community coach of the year: Rob Sharp (Daventry Dolphins Swimming Club)

Young leader of the year: Ella Jennings

Volunteer of the year: Rob Burgess.

Primary sports school of the year: Overstone Primary School

Secondary sports school of the year: Lodge Park Academy

Primary PE premium impact: Our Lady's School, Corby

Community team of the year: Towcester Roses ladies rugby team

Performance team of the year: Northampton Swimming Club

Active workplace of the year: East Northamptonshire Council

Disabled sportsperson of the year: Maisie Summers-Newton (Northampton Swimming Club)

Community club of the year: Kings Heath Amateur Boxing Club

Sports project of the year: Pitsford Pumas Football Club

Sports photo of the year: Adrian Howes

Lifetime contribution to sport: Frank Hobbs (Daventry Town Football Club)