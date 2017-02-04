Saints star Lawes ready to step up in Six Nations opener

Saints star Courtney Lawes is ready to step up for England once again when they start their Six Nations campaign against France at Twickenham today (kick-off 4.50pm).

Lawes, who played in all four England wins during the autumn, will start in the second row alongside Wasps lock Joe Launchbury.

And the men in Eddie Jones’ pack know they must all shoulder plenty of responsibility with big ball carriers such as Mako and Billy Vunipola missing through injury.

Lawes has been in fine form for Saints of late, playing a key role in a strong start to 2017 that saw Jim Mallinder’s men beat Gloucester, Bristol and Castres.

And he is now ready to take his club form into the international setup as he bids to help his country get off to a flying start this evening.

“I definitely feel good - I’m getting back to my best,” Lawes said. “I’ve had a good run of games without niggles.

“In previous years, my main thing was defence. I think I’ve improved in the offence side of things, carrying more at club level and in the last couple of games of the autumn.

“I want to make sure I’m very good at the basics, line-out, rucking, but I really want to stand out, carrying and getting round the park and making my tackles.

“Mako and Billy Vunipola are two of the best carriers in the world so you are always going to miss them when they’re injured.

“But there are players, myself included, that can step up and fill those boots in this Six Nations.”