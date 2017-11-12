Saints star Hartley sets sights on England's clash with Australia

Dylan Hartley is setting his sights on Australia after helping England to start their Old Mutual Wealth Series with a win.

Hartley captained his country to a 21-8 victory against Argentina at Twickenham last Saturday.

Next up at English rugby HQ is this weekend's clash with the Wallabies.

And Hartley, who was joined in the England starting line-up by club-mate Courtney Lawes against the Pumas, said: "We've got a few things to work on.

"We wanted to keep a clean sheet against Argentina so to concede a try at the end is disappointing.

"But it is a first victory in a three-match series.

"We'll celebrate the win, enjoy it but we now focus on Australia."

Hartley, Lawes and Piers Francis were all part of the 35-man group that assembled at Pennyhill Park on Sunday evening.

England squad...

Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Semesa Rokoduguni (Bath Rugby), Denny Solomona (Sale Sharks), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Danny Care (Harlequins), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Piers Francis (Saints), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

Forwards: Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Saints), Zach Mercer (Bath Rugby), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Saints), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs)