Saints skipper Wood out of England's tour of Argentina

Tom Wood is to miss England's two-Test tour of Argentina.

The Saints skipper was initially named in the squad for the clashes with Los Pumas in June.

But Wood was sent off in last Friday's Champions Cup play-off final victory against Stade Français at Franklin's Gardens.

And he could now face a ban for the incident, which saw his boot make contact with the face of Stade full-back Djibril Camara at a ruck.

Wood eventually left the field after confronting Camara, who he felt had made the most of the incident.

But the 30-year-old could now face a suspension.

And with that in mind, England boss Eddie Jones has taken the decision to omit Wood from the 32-man squad.

"He (Wood) had an error of judgement," Jones said. "He did something silly, and now he pays the price.

"Whenever you make contact with someone's head, you will be in trouble."

Dylan Hartley is included and is likely to captain his country in the Test matches on June 10, in San Juan, and June 17, in Santa Fe.

Harry Mallinder and Piers Francis, who will fly from New Zealand to Argentina to join the squad, will also be involved.

"I'm really excited about this Test series in Argentina," Jones said. "It is a big opportunity for this group and we are going out there to win 2-0.

"The players who have been in camp over the last few weeks have done extremely well and the win against a Barbarians team full of top internationals yesterday is testament to the hard work they have put in."

"We are looking forward to a good week of preparation in London before we depart this weekend."

England squad for the tour of Argentina...

Forwards

Don Armand (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)

Will Collier (Harlequins, uncapped)

Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 3 caps)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap)

Dylan Hartley, captain (Saints, 84 caps)

Nathan Hughes (Wasps, 8 caps)

Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, uncapped)

Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 42 caps)

Matt Mullan (Wasps, 15 caps)

Chris Robshaw, vice captain (Harlequins, 55 caps)

Nick Schonert (Worcester Warriors, uncapped)

Tommy Taylor (Wasps, 1 cap)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)

Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Backs

Mike Brown, vice captain (Harlequins, 60 caps)

Danny Care, vice captain (Harlequins, 71 caps)

Joe Cokanasiga (London Irish, uncapped)

Ollie Devoto (Exeter Chiefs, 1cap)

Nathan Earle (Saracens, uncapped)

George Ford, vice captain (Bath Rugby, 36 caps)

Piers Francis (Saints, uncapped)

Sam James (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Alex Lozowski (Saracens, uncapped)

Harry Mallinder (Saints, uncapped)

Jack Maunder (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)

Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 25 caps)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 5 caps)

Denny Solomona (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Marland Yarde (Harlequins, 11 caps)