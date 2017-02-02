Saints sign duo from Bristol

Saints have snapped up two forwards from Bristol ahead of next season.

Prop Jamal Ford-Robinson and No.8 Mitch Eadie will move to Franklin’s Gardens this summer.

Ford-Robinson, who was in the Leicester Academy, is a 23-year-old who has stood out with both his ball carrying ability and set piece prowess across the front row.

And 24-year-old Eadie is a former Scotland Under-20 player, who has earned two players’ player of the season prizes during his time at Bristol.

“Both Jamal and Mitch put in impressive performances when we played Bristol at the start of January but we have been watching them for some time,” Saints boss Jim Mallinder said.

“We’ve liked what we’ve seen and believe that they have the ambition and quality to have a big impact here at the Saints.

“We’re looking forward to seeing them improve further as part of our squad here at Franklin’s Gardens.”