Saints set for three 'massive' matches

Forwards coach Dorian West knows Saints face a ‘massive’ few weeks in the Aviva Premiership.

Having ended their five-match losing streak by beating the Dragons in the Anglo-Welsh Cup last Saturday, the green, black and gold return to league action this weekend.

Winless Worcester Warriors will provide the opposition at Sixways on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 1pm).

That game precedes a tricky trip to Sale Sharks and a home game against Newcastle Falcons before the Champions Cup makes its comeback with a double-header against Ospreys.

Saints currently sit sixth in the Premiership standings, having slipped off top spot due to back-to-back defeats.

And ahead of three matches which look set to shape Saints’ season, West said: “It’s massive.

“We’ve got three league games and we’re equal fourth so if we can get a couple of wins we’ll be bang up there and in with a chance.

“The general feeling has been one of disappointment over the past couple of months.

“We’ve lost some games we should have been winning, but now we can go hard in these three games, with a group of lads who are here and desperate to play.

“If we can get some results, we’ll be up the top of the table.”

Saints’scrum will need to function to its full capability if the club are to get the wins they want in the weeks to come.

The set piece has been an area of concern for supporters of late, but West said: “You get the feeling we’ve been a bit disappointed in our scrum, but whenyou look at the stats on our own ball we’ve been been right at the top of the league there.

“But we’ve been disappointed on opposition ball - we’ve given miles too many penalties away.

“It’s an area we’ve focused on.

“We went to Clermont and had a hard afternoon there - they did give us some problems.

“We’ve worked hard and we’ve righted a few things.

“Over the past couple of weeks, it’s generally been positive in the scrum so we need to carry that on this weekend.”