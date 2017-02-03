Saints ready to cheer on Tigers after win against Scarlets

Saints are preparing to cheer on local rivals Leicester Tigers after securing a 50-10 success against Scarlets on Friday night.

Jim Mallinder's men ran in eight tries against the Welshmen to move back to the top of Anglo-Welsh Cup Pool 1.

But Saracens will return to the summit and consequently qualify for the semi-finals if they are able to win at home to Leicester Tigers on Sunday.

That means Saints require a favour from their old foes.

And assistant coach Alan Dickens said: "We've done what we could do today.

"I've been asked about how I would reflect on this competition and if we don't get through, I'd look back to the first half last week at Leicester."

And when asked whether he would have a problem with cheering on Tigers, Dickens said: "No, not really. It (a Leicester win) is what we want, isn't it?"

Ben Foden skippered Saints to victory against Scarlets, scoring two tries in the process.

It was the first time the full-back had started on the wing in Northampton colours.

And Dickens said: ""We know Fodes is a quality player.



"Fodes has played for England on the wing and it's something I spoke to him about a couple of weeks ago with George (North) away.



"It's just something we wanted him to get his head around and we tried it tonight. It went pretty well."