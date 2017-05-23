Saints prop Hill to miss England tour due to injury

Saints prop Paul Hill has been ruled out of England’s summer tour of Argentina due to an ongoing neck injury.

Hill has not played since the Aviva Premiership defeat to Saracens at Stadium MK on April 16.

And he will now remain in Northampton to continue his rehabilitation, ruling him out of the trip to Argentina.

England boss Eddie Jones will announce his 31-man squad on Monday following the weekend’s Premiership final and England’s Old Mutual Wealth Cup match against the Barbarians.

Jones’s side will play two Test matches against the Pumas, with the first taking place on June 10 and the second seven days later.