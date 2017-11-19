Saints prop Brookes set for X-ray after suffering injury at Sixways

Kieran Brookes is set for an X-ray after suffering a thumb injury in Saints' defeat to Worcester Warriors on Saturday.

Brookes was forced off at half-time and his side went on to lose 30-15 at Sixways.



Jamal Ford-Robinson was the man to replace the tighthead prop, while Paul Hill is also pushing for the starting role.



Saints will also have to assess centre Luther Burrell after he came off early on at Sixways with a head injury.



And Rob Horne's red card, after picking up two yellows, was another blow for Jim Mallinder's men.



"We're going to have to see about some of the players who played on Saturday," Mallinder said.



"Kieran Brookes got a bit of a blow on his thumb so he'll have to have that X-rayed.



"Luther went off with a head injury and that didn't help the cause.



"Of course, we also got a red card for two yellows so we'll have to look at that situation."