Saints pair Wood and Hutchinson will face disciplinary hearing

Tom Wood and Rory Hutchinson will both face a disciplinary hearing in London on Wednesday.

Wood was sent off for an alleged stamp on Stade Français full-back Djibril Camara in last Friday's Champions Cup play-off final at Franklin's Gardens.

And the flanker must now appear in front of an independent disciplinary committee.

The low-end entry point for stamping is two weeks, with the top-end suspension 12 to 52 weeks.

Wood was left out of England's squad for the tour of Argentina because of the fact he may face a ban.

Hutchinson is also in hot water after being cited for taking Stade scrum-half Will Genia out in the air.

The Saints centre was yellow carded for the incident and it carries a low-end entry point of four weeks with a top-end ban anywhere between 12 and 52 weeks.

Craig Burden is also in trouble, with the Stade hooker having been cited for charging into a ruck and making contact with the neck and head area of Saints scrum-half Nic Groom in the 45th minute of last week's match, which Jim Mallinder's men won 23-22.

The complaint against Burden, who was not carded at the time, was made by the match citing commissioner, Peter Ferguson.

Details of Burden's hearing will be announced shortly.