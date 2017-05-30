Saints pair Wood and Hutchinson will face disciplinary hearing

Tom Wood and Rory Hutchinson will both face a disciplinary hearing in London on Wednesday.
Wood was sent off for an alleged stamp on Stade Français full-back Djibril Camara in last Friday's Champions Cup play-off final at Franklin's Gardens.
And the flanker must now appear in front of an independent disciplinary committee.
The low-end entry point for stamping is two weeks, with the top-end suspension 12 to 52 weeks.
Wood was left out of England's squad for the tour of Argentina because of the fact he may face a ban.
Hutchinson is also in hot water after being cited for taking Stade scrum-half Will Genia out in the air.
The Saints centre was yellow carded for the incident and it carries a low-end entry point of four weeks with a top-end ban anywhere between 12 and 52 weeks.
Craig Burden is also in trouble, with the Stade hooker having been cited for charging into a ruck and making contact with the neck and head area of Saints scrum-half Nic Groom in the 45th minute of last week's match, which Jim Mallinder's men won 23-22.
The complaint against Burden, who was not carded at the time, was made by the match citing commissioner, Peter Ferguson.
Details of Burden's hearing will be announced shortly.