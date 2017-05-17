Saints pair named in Premiership's team of season

Saints have two representatives in this season's BT Sport Premiership dream team.

Courtney Lawes and Louis Picamoles have both been named in the 15.

Lawes and Picamoles have been the stand-out players at Saints this season, with the England lock earning a British and Irish Lions call-up for this summer's tour of New Zealand.

Picamoles, who moved to Northampton from Toulouse last summer, was crowned Saints' supporters and players' player of the year.

He missed out on the RPA players' player of the year prize to Wasps back Jimmy Gopperth.

And Gopperth also beat Picamoles to the Premiership player of the season award at the end-of-season dinner in London on Wednesday night.

Premiership dream team

15. Telusa Veainu – Leicester Tigers

14. Christian Wade - Wasps

13. Elliot Daly - Wasps

12. Brad Barritt – Saracens (captain)

11. Olly Woodburn – Exeter Chiefs

10. Jimmy Gopperth - Wasps

9. Richard Wigglesworth - Saracens

1. Mako Vunipola - Saracens

2. Jamie George - Saracens

3. Kyle Sinckler - Harlequins

4. Joe Launchbury - Wasps

5. Courtney Lawes – Saints

6. Don Armand – Exeter Chiefs

7. Jackson Wray - Saracens

8. Louis Picamoles – Saints