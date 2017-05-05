Saints must contain Harlequins half-backs

Harry Mallinder knows Saints have to snuff out Harlequins' skilful half-backs if they are to secure a crucial win at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday (kick-off 4pm).

Scrum-half Danny Care and fly-half Nick Evans will look to pull the strings for Quins in the Aviva Premiership final-day fixture.

The duo helped to mastermind an impressive home win against Wasps last week and will be gunning for Saints.

But Mallinder and Co are aware of the threats the opposition will pose this weekend.

"They're a very good team with threats across the board," England centre Mallinder said.

"They've got Nick Evans and Danny Care running the show for them and we saw last week how difficult it was for Wasps against them.

"They are going to pose us some threats this weekend, but we've looked at how to deal with them and we're in a good position going into the game."

Saints were beaten 36-12 at Exeter last Saturday and know they must beat Quins by more than seven points to move up to sixth and secure Champions Cup qualification.

And Mallinder added: "It's a huge game for us and for the club.

"We've put to bed the game from last weekend and this is a cup final for us.

"Everyone associated with the club wants top six for next year and as players that's in the forefront of our minds.

"We're doing everything we can do beat Quins.

"Quins are a huge challenge, an in-form side, but we're looking forward to this weekend because we've got a great chance to beat them at home this weekend."