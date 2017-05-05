Saints fly-half Olver switches to Worcester

Fly-half Sam Olver has become the latest Saints player to sign for Worcester Warriors.

Olver follows in the footsteps of the likes of GJ van Velze, Phil Dowson and, most recently, Ethan Waller in switching to Sixways.

The 22-year-old steered the Wanderers to Aviva A League glory on Monday afternoon, kicking 16 points in an accomplished display against Gloucester at Franklin’s Gardens.

He has been named on the bench for Saturday’s Aviva Premiership final-day fixture against Harlequins, but will be leaving Saints at the conclusion of the campaign.

Olver, an Academy graduate, who is the son of former Saints hooker John Olver, has made 13 first-team appearances for Northampton, scoring 57 points in the process.

But he has been unable to claim a regular spot in the squad and with Saints likely to look to promote James Grayson as the third fly-half next season, Olver has moved on.

“I’m really looking forward to joining an exciting club with a big future,” Olver said.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to work with a quality coaching set-up and play with a young, growing team.

“I really believe the squad is heading in the right direction and I just can’t wait to get started.”