Saints duo set for summer stint in Sydney

Tom Collins and Tom Stephenson will be strutting their stuff in Sydney this summer.

The Saints duo will be spending their off-season building up their rugby experience at one of Australia’s most famous clubs.

The two backs are on their way to Randwick to play in the Sydney club competition until late July.

The arrangement has been reached thanks to Saints attack coach Alan Dickens’ former coach at Saracens, Alan Gaffney, who has strong links with Randwick.

The Coogee-based outfit has been home to some of Australia’s greatest ever internationals, including the Ella brothers, David Campese, Chris Latham, Phil Kearns and George Gregan.

And Stephenson, who was unable to feature in competitive action for Saints last season after breaking his leg in a pre-season game against Rotherham Titans, is looking forward to pulling on the famous green shirt.

“I’m excited about heading to Sydney for the next few weeks,” the centre said.

“Randwick is a great club, and it will good to get some rugby under my belt after what has been a frustrating season for me.

“It will be good to have Tom Collins there with me. We’re good friends and I know he’s looking forward to the experience as much as I am and playing rugby in a different environment.”

Saints boss Jim Mallinder believes Stephenson and Collins will benefit from playing rugby in Sydney.

“The Sydney competition is strong and competitive, and both Toms will be able to develop their games over the next few weeks,” Mallinder said.

“It will be a good experience for them, and I’m sure that they will learn a lot and come back as better rugby players.”