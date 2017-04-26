Saints 'close' to finalising squad for next season

Jim Mallinder says Saints are close to finalising their squad for next season.

But the director of rugby admits there could be 'one of two little areas' that will be strengthened.

Mallinder has been active in the transfer market, bringing in the likes of Australia back Rob Horne, South Africa scrum-half Cobus Reinach and Bristol duo Jamal Ford-Robinson and Mitch Eadie.

Players such as Calum Clark and Lee Dickson will be departing during the summer as Saints look to freshen things up.

And Mallinder said: "We are getting close. Our squad's just about there for next season.

"There still one or two little areas we're looking at, but generally we're ready."

Mallinder has been keeping a close eye on the men who will arrive at Saints this summer, with Horne, Reinach and fly-half Piers Francis strutting their stuff in Super Rugby, which is shown live on Sky Sports.

And the Saints boss said: "It's good watching the Super Rugby and those lads who are playing out there.

"I'm pleased to see that they're all playing well."