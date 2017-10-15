Saints boss Mallinder: We won't let second Saracens defeat derail our season

Jim Mallinder insists Saints' latest Saracens shocker won't be allowed to ruin his team's season.

Mallinder's men were eviscerated 57-13 at Franklin's Gardens in the Champions Cup curtain raiser on Sunday evening.

Saints, who had shipped nine tries in a 55-24 defeat to Saracens at Twickenham on the opening day of the Aviva Premiership season, conceded eight times.

That means they have now let in 112 points in two meetings with their old foes from Allianz Park this season.

But Mallinder insists his men will now stick together and try to bounce back with a big result at Clermont Auvergne on Saturday.

"We came up against the European champions again and we are clearly second best at this moment in time," Mallinder said.

"They're a better side than us and we've got to be totally honest with that and put our hands up.

"The game was over by half-time (Saints were 29-6 down) and we've got to look at all those areas: set piece, first-up tackles, high balls.

"We've come up against a very good side and at this moment in time, they're better than us.

"They've not lost in two and a half years in Europe and there's a reason for that. They're an exceptional side across the board.

"They've got quality all over the field and we've lost to a quality side, but it's not going to derail our season."