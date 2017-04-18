Saints boss Mallinder hoping star trio will be fit for Exeter trip

Jim Mallinder says the injury George North picked up in training last Wednesday is 'not serious'.

And the Saints boss is also hoping for good news on Louis Picamoles and Stephen Myler, who were both forced off in the 27-25 defeat to Saracens at Stadium MK on Sunday.

Picamoles tried to battle on, but was replaced in the 25th minute, with Teimana Harrison coming on at No.8.

Myler also took a knock just before the break and struggled through to half-time, when he was replaced, giving Rory Hutchinson the chance to come on with Harry Mallinder moving to 10.

And when asked for injury updates after the game, Mallinder said: "Louis has got a bad neck so we're not exactly sure.

"Stephen Myler hurt his knee so fingers crossed. We've got a two-week break before we play Exeter now.

"George North has got a bad side. He took a knock in training. It's not serious."