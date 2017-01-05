Saints boss Mallinder excited by potential of new signing

Saints boss Jim Mallinder believes new signing David Ribbans is a player with real potential.

Ribbans has moved to Northampton from South African side Western Province.

The 6ft 8in lock has already arrived at Franklin’s Gardens and will add to a second row department that also includes Courtney Lawes, Christian Day, Api Ratuniyarawa, James Craig and Michael Paterson.

Ribbans is England-qualified and had a rapid rise through the ranks in Cape Town, helping their Under-19s win the Provincial Championship before making his first-class debut in the Vodacom Cup in 2015.

He was then being included in the Stormers’ Super Rugby squad in 2016 and named as Western Province’s young forward of the year.

And Mallinder said: “David is a player who has the potential to have a successful rugby career.

“He is a big man who is also very athletic and has a good understanding of the game.

“We’re looking forward to seeing him develop here at Franklin’s Gardens.”