Saints' belief boosted ahead of 'massive week'

Cobus Reinach says Saints can now go into a 'massive week' on the right foot after seeing off the Dragons on Saturday evening.

Reinach was named man of the match after scoring his team's bonus-point try in the comprehensive 41-7 success at Franklin's Gardens.

Saints, who had lost their previous five matches, scored six tries against the Welshmen, running riot after half-time.

And they can now return to Aviva Premiership action at Worcester Warriors on Saturday with an extra spring in their step.

"We haven't had a good run during the past month or so, so it's been about changing our mood for next weekend and going there with a win under the belt," Reinach said.

"It's a massive week for us and Saturday's win put us on a good foot."

On the game against the Dragons, Reinach said: "It started like any other game, with everyone trying to put pressure on each other and that's why there was a lot of set piece at the beginning, a lot of stop start.

"Then it opened up and we put enough pressure on them to put 41 points on the board.

"Any player likes open spaces and I love that running game.

"I like to try to beat players with pace and feet."