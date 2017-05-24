Saints announce increased security measures for Stade Français clash

Saints have announced that there will be increased security measures at Friday’s Champions Cup qualification play-off against Stade Français (kick-off 7.45pm).

The announcement follows the increased terror threat level following Monday’s incident in Manchester.

Saints are advising supporters to be prepared for potential queues at the turnstiles and to therefore allow additional time to enter the stadium.

There will be bag searches and an open jacket policy, which will mean supporters wearing jackets must unzip them before entry will be granted.

Additional patrols are also planned, with safety team and security personnel patrolling the exterior of the stadium throughout the match.

Stewards will manage the entrances into the car parks throughout the game, and there will be enhanced stewarding at all exit points.

The Saints’ management is also liaising regularly with Northamptonshire Police throughout the week.

The official club car parks on Edgar Mobbs Way will open at 4:30pm, with the Village turnstiles at Gates 2 and 3 (Elite Insurance Stand end of the stadium) opening at 5pm.

Match tickets can be collected throughout the day from the Saints Shop from 9am, which is also open until 5pm on Wednesday and 7pm on Thursday for advance collections.

There will also be a minute’s silence before kick-off to remember those who sadly lost their lives at the Manchester Arena on Monday night.

Supporters are urged to be in their seats or terrace spaces no later than 7:40pm.