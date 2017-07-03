Saints add final piece to pre-season jigsaw

Saints have added the final piece to their pre-season jigsaw with a trip to Glasgow Warriors now on the agenda.

Jim Mallinder’s men will take on the Warriors at Bridehaugh Park in Stirling on Saturday, August 19 (2pm).

Saints also have three home friendlies, starting with a game against Newport Gwent Dragons on Saturday, August 12.

That is followed by a Franklin’s Gardens fixture against Nottingham on Thursday, August 17.

And the final pre-season game is against Ulster in Northampton on Friday, August 25.

The Premiership season is due to start in September, with the fixtures to be released this Friday at 11am.

Saints’ pre-season fixtures

Saturday, August 12: Newport Gwent Dragons (h), 3pm

Thursday, August 17: Nottingham (h), 7.30pm

Saturday, August 19: Glasgow Warriors (a), 2pm

Friday, August 25: Ulster (h), 7.30pm