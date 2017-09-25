Wanderers win easily at Worcester

Stephen Myler played almost 50 minutes for the Wanderers as they beat Worcester Cavaliers 41-19 on Monday night.

It was a successful return for the fly-half, who was making his first appearance since Saints' defeat to Saracens at Stadium MK back in April.

Myler had been ruled out with a knee injury, but he returned to kick a penalty and a conversion for the Wanderers.

And he will now hope to be involved against Harlequins in the Aviva Premiership clash at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday.

The Wanderers had far too much for Worcester as the Saints second string secured their third win in as many Prem Rugby A League matches this season.

Api Ratuniyarawa, Charlie Clare, Tom Kessell, Matt Beesley and Alex Mitchell all scored at Sixways, with the Wanderers also registering a penalty try as their pack turned on the power.

Wanderers: Furbank; Estelles (Hutchinson 54), Tuitavake, Stephenson (c), Pisi; Myler (Grayson 48), Kessell (Mitchell 48); van Wyk (Beesley 54), Clare (Marshall 48), Ford-Robinson (Painter 48); Ratuniyarawa, Moon; Allman, Ryan, D Onojaife (Trinder 69).