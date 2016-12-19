Saints boost squad as they sign Canada prop Jake Ilnicki

Saints have signed Canada international prop Jake Ilnicki until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old tighthead has played 18 times for his country, including starting all three of the Canucks’ Autumn Internationals this past November.

He has experienced professional rugby across the world, having played for Manawatu in New Zealand’s National Provincial Championship, as well in Australia’s National Rugby Championship and in the inaugural season of the new American professional league.

Ilnicki will make his club debut in Monday night’s Aviva A League clash with Leicester at Franklin’s Gardens.

Three points separate the Tigers from the Wanderers in the Northern Conference table, with the hosts going into tonight’s clash having won their past two games with bonus points.

The Wanderers team is captained by Ben Nutley.

Kick off at the Gardens is 7.30pm, and entry is free for Saints season ticket holders.

All other supporters can pay on the gate, with entry costing £5 for adults and £2 for juniors.

Wanderers team to play Leicester: George Furbank; Howard Packman, Nafi Tuitavake, Rory Hutchinson, Juan Pablo Estelles; Sam Olver, Alex Mitchell; Matt Beesley, James Fish, Jake Ilnicki, Alex Moon, Jordan Onojaife, Ben Nutley, Lewis Ludlam, Devante Onojaife. Replacements: Alex Rayment, Harry Morley, Ehren Painter, Josh Peters, Sion Bennett, Tom Emery, James Grayson, Fraser Strachan