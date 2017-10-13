MEN’S RUGBY: Heathens enjoy friendly victory over BBOB

Heathens returned to winning ways as they beat BBOB IIs 35-26 in a rearranged friendly at The Racecourse.

After an evenly-matched opening 10 minutes, Heathens missed an opportunity to score following good pressure two metres from the visitors’ line.

This was quickly rectified when No.8 Daniel Stonehouse fed the ball to second row Mark Evans, who took it over the line to open the scoring, with Viorel Marin adding the extras.

BBOB responded soon after with two converted tries, one following a lineout on the halfway line, to take the lead at 14-7.

Heathens, playing with determination and togetherness, had taken their gameplan back to basics following the previous week’s disappointment at Wellingborough.

And they went on to score the next two tries with superb performances from Connor O’Brien and Marin, whose kicking was on point.

There was then a strong and controlled drive from the pack, taking Evans over again to put Heathens 21-14 up.

BBOB evened the scores early in the second half and then took the lead with an unconverted try following a penalty.

But these two tries in quick succession only made Heathens more determined and with strong work from the pack, Stonehouse scored his second try.

BBOB continued their drive but with an organised defensive line and effective tackling, Heathens were able to maintain their lead.

The 71st minute saw a hefty kick from fly-half Richard Williams, which O’Brien chased and gathered to score the game’s final try.

Marin, playing at scrum half as opposed to his accustomed hooker position, and centre Oskars Gusarovs were jointly awarded the man of the match prize.

This Saturday, Heathens return to merit table action with another local derby as they make the short trip to Ashton to take on Mens Own IIs with a 3pm kick-off.

Towcestrians 12 Hertford 67

TOWCESTRIANS’ tough start to the season continued as they were well beaten at Greens Norton Road.

Tows have now lost all five of their London & SE Premier matches this season and currently sit second from bottom.

James Falvey and Eugene Baxter both managed to score against Hertford, with Falvey adding a conversion.

But that was as good as it got for Tows as they slipped to another defeat.

Next up is another home game as Tows take on Westcombe Park in a rearranged fixture.

Long Buckby 27 Leamington 20

LONG BUCKBY got the better of Leamington in last weekend’s cup fixture.

Andrew Oliver’s performance proved key as he claimed two tries.

Daniel Taylor was also on the scoresheet for Buckby, with Dan McNally converting all three tries and notching two penalties.

OLD SCOUTS and Old Northamptonians were not in action last weekend as Midlands 1 (East) enjoyed a free week.

Scouts are back in action this Saturday as they travel to Peterborough, while ONs will look to make it six wins from as many matches as they make the trip to Paviors.