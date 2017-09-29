MEN’S RUGBY: Harry in a try hurry as ONs power past Wellingborough

Harry Sanderson ran in four tries as Old Northamptonians recovered from a shaky start to record a convincing Midlands One East 43-23 win at Wellingborough.

The Billing Road side were totally outplayed in the opening 10 minutes, with Borough opening up a 10-0 lead thanks to a Chris Shipman try, with Ryan Mackie adding the conversion and a penalty.

But ONs soon found their form, and Rhys Evans’ strong run down the left led to an opening being made for Alex Crofts and he went in under the posts, with Jordan Spittle adding the two points.

ONs were to move ahead shortly afterwards thanks to a Charlie Barker try, and with Spittle missing the conversion they were ahead 12-10.

Next up, Sanderson got in on the act as he made the most of a Craig Stewart run to score his first try, which Spittle converted. Mackie then kicked a penalty for Borough, and it was 19-13 at the break.

Sanderson scored his second just after the restart, and the fifth ONs try quickly followed, scored by Fernely Simmonds. Spittle added the conversion and the ONs led 31-13

Borough pressed hard but could find no way through, and Sanderson then sniped his way through for his hat-trick, before being on hand to collect Zach Draper’s and run in his fourth. Spittle added the two points and the game was over at 43-13.

A late yellow card for Ash Fulltorpe reduced the ONs to 14, and Borough took full advantage to score two tries.

ONs IIs beat Wellingborough IIs 41-12 thanks to tries from Joe Patrick (3), Harry Fox (2) and Simon Portwain (2), with Patrick adding three conversions.

ONs IIs were 39-36 winners over Mens Own IIs thanks to tries from Mike Coggin (2), RichardUnderwood, Chris Harris, Ben Briddon, Sim Morgan and Mark Turner. Ally Wood and Ashley Barber kicked a conversion apiece.

Oundle 36 Old Scouts 19

OLD Scouts were beaten 36-19 at Oundle, in what is believed to be the first meeting between the clubs.

Early pressure by Scouts saw Bobby Bland drive forward and swift hands by Dean Lake released George Barrett to race in for the first try. Adam Frost converted, but within minutes Oundle’s Will Carrington kicked the first of five penalties and added a second not long after.

Scouts hit back to go 12-6 up through an unconverted James Dolman try, before Carrington slotted a third penalty just before the break. Scouts were stunned at the start of the second half as the hosts came out all guns blazing to run in three tries in 15 minutes, which were all converted and they led 33-12.

Scouts did get a try back through Tom Holliday that Frost converted, but it was Carrington who had the last word, taking his personal tally to 21 points.

Towcestrians 19 Sutton & Epsom 60

TOWCESTRIANS suffered their third defeat in as many London & SE Premier matches this season.

Callum Threlfall and Wesley McGimpsey dotted down early on for Tows, with James Falvey landing a conversion, but Sutton & Epsom, who had started the scoring with a penalty, came roaring back.

Alex Chalcraft did add a third score for Tows before the end, with Falvey again converting, but it was nowhere near enough as Sutton & Epsom earned a big away win.

Olney 0 Market Harborough 29

OLNEY were easily beaten in their first home game of the new Midlands 2 East (South) season.

Market Harborough scored five tries as they cruised to a comprehensive victory on the road.