MEN’S RUGBY: Frost puts the gloss on a superb Scouts success

Scouts overcame a sticky start to secure an impressive 37-22 victory against Paviors in Midlands 1 (East).

It was Scouts’ first win of the season, following four successive defeats, and they are now fourth from bottom.

Paviors started with a flourish and were testing the Scouts defence straight from the start.

The home side held out for 15 minutes but were eventually beaten by a well worked try which was duly converted and with a penalty soon after Paviors took a 10-point lead.

With the elements against Scouts they were having to defend rigorously and a rare journey into their opponents’ territory forced turnover ball and Jordan Judd crossed the whitewash to reduce the arrears.

The visitors still maintained their attacking threat and although they were being well marshalled by Scouts’ determined defence, they crept in for a seven-pointer just before the break.

Scouts had been undone by three tries in 15 minutes after the break the previous week, but this time it was their turn and they scored 21 points in 10 minutes.

The first resulted from a Matt Brown break, which saw Luke Reeves touch down, and within minutes Dean Lake was put into space to cross in the corner.

Brown was involved again for the third as a mesmerising run from the scrum-half led to replacement Bobby Bland scoring.

Adam Frost converted all three to put Scouts 26-17 up.

Bland took a team yellow card soon after and with Scouts one man short, Paviors reduced the arrears to a single score and set the game up for an exciting finish.

Scouts were in buoyant mood at this point and they sealed the win when Liam Hancock beat several covering defenders to race in from half way.

Two penalties from Frost sealed victory and a well-deserved five points.

Old Northamptonians 35 Oundle 7

Old Northamptonians scored five tries as they made it five wins from as many matches in Midlands One (East).

Oundle were making their first ever league visit to Billing Road, but they were to depart having suffered a 35-7 defeat.

The away side kicked off playing down the slope and after dominating early possession they went ahead as winger Lewis Robinson finished off a half break from Will Carrington.

Carrington added the two points to make it 7-0.

The ONs gradually came back and after Guy Holt won the ball on the Oundle 22, Alex Crofts drove through the middle and his inside pass put Rhys Evans over.

Carrington was just wide with a penalty attempt before Charlie Barker was on hand to touch down for ONs.

As half-time approached, Fernely Simmonds was held up over the line after fine approach work from Evans and Barker, but when Oundle infringed at the ensuing five-metre scrum, Jordan Spittle was on target with a penalty.

Another Carrington kick drifted wide at the start of the second half and, minutes later, Simmonds’ storming run took him through several attempted tackles for a fine individual try.

The visitors came back strongly and Calum Brennan was yellow carded, but the ONs defence held firm, putting in tackle after tackle to stop the Oundle runners.

A long clearance from Barker failed to find touch but the follow-up was good, possession regained and after the ball had passed through several pairs of hands, Joe Patrick skipped in under the posts and converted his own try.

Shortly after, Patrick added a penalty and the ONs led 28-7.

With the final whistle imminent, they scored their fifth try.

Evans made initial inroads, Ash Fullthorpe continued the attack and swift recycling and inter-passing eventually put Drew Hudson over.

Patrick added the extras to put the icing on the cake.

ONs now have a well earned week off before travelling to Paviors the following Saturday for a 3pm kick-off.

Liam Price scored for Old Northamptonians IIs but they were well beaten as they slipped to a 30-5 defeat to Oundle IIs.

Old Northamptonians IIIs also suffered defeat, losing 37-12 to Casuals IIs.

Ryan O’Donaghue scored two tries for ONs and Steve Barber added one conversion in the merit table clash.

Old Northamptonians Vets were beaten 32-17 by their Market Harborough counterparts.

Tunbridge Wells 41 Towcestrians 7

GUS HOPEWELL grabbed a try, but Towcestrians were well beaten in the London & SE Premier.

James Falvey converted Hopewell’s try, but those seven points were all Tows had to show for their efforts as they suffered a fourth defeat in as many league matches this season.

Towcestrians have a home game this weekend as they welcome Hertford to Greens Norton Road.

Casuals 43 Rushden & Higham 3

CASUALS continue to plough on at the top of the table after another convincing win in Midlands 3 East (South).

It was a third successive victory for Casuals, who have scored a total of 121 points in the league so far this season.