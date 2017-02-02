MEN’S RUGBY: Dan’s the man as ONs battle past Market Rasen

Old Northamptonians registered their 15th win in 18 Midlands One East matches in a game that was in the balance until the final whistle.

Although they gained a try bonus point, it was a strong defensive effort from the whole squad that paved the way for this 24-19 success at home to Market Rasen & Louth.

The ONs took an early lead as Mike Bellamy strode through a gap.

Billy North converted before Rasen responded with a try to level it up.

A successful penalty put Rasen 10-7 ahead before Bellamy took an excellent line off of Matt Love’s pass and Zac Draper plunged over in the corner.

With the conversion missed, the lead was shortlived as Rasen landed another penalty.

But James Hare went over out wide before the break and North brilliantly added the extras before another Rasen penalty made it 19-16 to ONs at the break.

The second half was just as tight and after Rasen levelled with another place kick, winger Dan Odita won it for ONs as he latchen onto a Love pass.

Heathens 56 Daventry IIIs 15

HEATHENS scored 10 tries, but it could have been more in this match against Daventry IIIs, who had stepped in following Kettering’s withdrawal from the scheduled merit table match

Scrum-half Gavin Cottrell, returning for the weekend, influential flanker Ben Jackson and newcomer Nick Wilkins at full-back put in strong performances against a never-say-die Daventry side that included Heathens’ Simon Smith in the centre.

The scoring started after only two minutes when Andy Ingate crossed for an unconverted try.

This was followed by Nick Wilkins’ maiden try for Heathens before Daventry grabbed a score of their own.

Jackson then made a powerful surge from halfway for a solo try to make the score 15-5.

Daventry bagged a penalty soon after but Ingate scored his second try straight from a restart.

Skipper and hooker Craig Wilson added the two points before Connor O’Brien scored his first Heathens score.

Dan Stonehouse touched down to make the score 39-8 at the break and there were further Heathens tries from Ingram, Viorel Marin and Wilkins, while Daventry registered one more.

Scouts 12 Melton Mowbray 15

Scouts put in a much better performance and could have snatched a victory in the dying minutes.

An Adam Frost penalty put Scouts three points up early on and they retained the lead until close to half time when Melton broke away from their own half to score a converted try.

The hosts used the elements to their advantage in the second half and although they couldn’t cross the whitewash a further three penalties from Frost put them into the lead entering the final 10 minutes.

Melton’s large pack eventually broke Scouts resistance to crash over but the conversion attempt was charged down by Sam Ewbank to keep Scouts three down.

But although they went back on the offensive time eventually ran out.

Scouts IIs borrowed a player from Wellingborough before going down 41-30 in an entertaining game.

Scouts U18s beat previously unbeaten Buckingham 7-5 in their East Midlands League encounter.

Towcestrians 24 Peterborough Lions 33

LIAM WILKINSON was among the scorers as Towcestrians battled hard against Peterborough Lions before eventually being beaten in the National League 3 Midlands clash at Greens Norton Road.