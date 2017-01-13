MEN’S RUGBY: Briddon bags a try but ONs lose out at Kettering

Old Northamptonians were edged out 15-8 at Kettering in Midlands One East.

ONs had got off to the best possible start when Ben Briddon finished a perfectly constructed lineout catch and drive.

The home side came back strongly and Harry Owens’ penalty put them on the scoreboard with 20 minutes played.

The ONs looked to have registered their second try when the Barker brothers combined to move play forward and Ash Fullthorpe, just off the bench, went over. But the final pass was adjudged forward and despite the best efforts of both teams, the score remained 5-3 at the break.

The second half opened as the first had done, however this time it was Kettering who scored.

Owens went over close to the posts, but he missed the conversion.

Rory Seymour brought the scores level at 8-8 with a successful penalty before Kettering regained the lead as the third quarter ended.

Guy Holt was sin-binned and a penalty try was to follow, with Owens’ conversion completing the victory for Kettering.

Heathens 10 BBOB IIIs 24

Heathens returned to action with a friendly against a strong BBOB outfit at home on The Racecourse.

BBOB were quickly out of the blocks, taking a 12-0 lead in the formative stages of the match.

But Heathens clawed their way back into the game and began to secure solid lineout possession through flankers Ben Jackson and Josh Evans.

Jackson made a strong break and brushed aside numerous tackles to score a well-taken try that went unconverted.

This was followed on 40 minutes by a neatly executed lineout catch and drive that gave skipper and prop Craig Wilson an armchair ride to cross for a score that left Heathens trailing by two points at the interval.

BBOB made a strong start to the second period when a quickly taken penalty was moved wide and a try ensued.

The game remained competitive and some fine defensive work from centre Andy Ingate in particular kept the swifter visitors at bay until a 68th-minute score rounded things off.

This Saturday, Heathens return to Youngs London Stout merit table action when they travel to Corby RFC.

Birmingham & Solihull 38 Towcestrians 7

It was a performance to forget for the Tows as they travelled to Birmingham & Solihull in National League Three Midlands.

Craig Holton was celebrating his 100th first-team appearance for the Greens Norton Road outfit.

But they were comprehensively beaten by the Bees, with only a Matt Bodily try and Ben Roe conversion providing any cheer.