MEN’S RUGBY: Viorel vital as Heathens claim victory

Heathens earned a 33-17 victory in a see-saw derby clash with Mens Own IIs in the Directors League merit table fixture at Ashton.

Mens Own had gone ahead after just two minutes but Heathens regrouped and pushed forward, with winger Connor O’Brien scoring their first try after 23 minutes.

The conversion was added by scrum-half Viorel Marin and towards the end of the first half, No.8 Daniel Stonehouse scored.

The second half brought another early try for Men’s Own, but, undeterred, Heathens responded and went on to score twice more, through Marin and O’Brien.

These scores were split by a converted Mens Own try to make the score 26-17 to Heathens.

Marin added another try before the end, kicking the conversion to cap a fine personal performance and a good victory.

Towcestrians 27 Westcombe Park 36

Towcestrians picked up their first point of the London & SE Premier season in a narrow 37-26 defeat to Westcombe Park.

The Kent-based team travelled to Towcester for the second time in four weeks after the original league fixture was abandoned due to the weather with the scores level at 13-13.

The visitors’ huge pack did the damage in the first half of this clash as they raced into a 20-0 lead.

Tows replied with a try from debutant winger Dario Garmain after great work from Liam Wilkinson.

James Falvey converted but Tows finished the half 27-7 down after a penalty try was awarded to the visitors.

Callum Threlfall forced his way over for Tows early in the second half, and Falvey also crossed, with his conversion striking the post to bring Tows back into the game at 27-19.

But Zanirato’s third penalty and a try from blindside flanker Ryan Hackett took the game away.

Tows did manage to bag a try bonus point as Eugene Baxter finished off a good passage of play.

The visitors creaked as they held on to secure the win.

Towcestrians IIs continue to impress in the Midland Reserve League as they beat Burton upon Trent IIs 32-17.

Tows IIs remain unbeaten in the division, with tries from Jonty Barrie, Adam Wilkinson, Matt Yuill, Kyle Browne and Conor Cahill getting the job done.

Callum Garwood and Matt Yuill kicked a conversion each, with Garwood adding a penalty.

Paviors 33 Old Northamptonians 17

OLD NORTHAMPTONIANS suffered their first defeat of the Midlands 1 (East) season as their five-match winning streak ended at Paviors.

Mark Kefford and Rhys Evans grabbed tries for ONs, while Billy North landed two conversions and one penalty.

Old Northamptonians IIs lost 38-5 to Ampthill Extras.

ONs IIIs beat Daventry IIs 43-7 with Ryan O’Donaghue scoring four tries and Richard Smyth, David Dinh and Ally Wood adding one apiece. Wood and O’Donaghue both slotted two conversions.

Peterborough 37 Old Scouts 10

SCOUTS sit 12th in Midlands 1 (East) after suffering defeat at Peterborough.

It was a fourth away reverse in as many matches this season.