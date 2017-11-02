MEN’S RUGBY: Struggling Towcestrians break their duck as they see off Southend

Towcestrians fought hard to claim their first win of the season as they secured a 33-31 success against Southend Saxons at Greens Norton Road.

Both sides were seeking a big confidence boost in the London & SE Premier and a sizeable crowd was treated to a 10-try thriller.

Southend scored after just two minutes and both sides were then hit by yellow cards.

Tows were to take a lead into the break as scrum-half Gus Hopewell took a quick tap and outpaced the cover to score, with James Falvey’s conversion making it 7-5.

Tows started the second half much more brightly and scored immediately, with Alex Chalcraft dotting down after collecting a pass from Tom Threlfall.

It was Southend who scored next, but Tows quickly responded, with Nathan Payne going over to give the hosts a 19-12 lead.

Southend again replied with a close-range try to bring the scores level with 15 minutes to play.

The away side then scored again before Chalcraft broke the line to grab his second try of the game for Tows.

Tows were now pressing and a defence-splitting pass from Ronnie Speakman saw Chalcraft hit the gap and cruise over for his hat-trick.

Again, it was brilliantly converted by Falvey to give the home side a seven-point lead with injury time to play.

However, the drama was not over as Southend marched back up the pitch to score out wide.

But the conversion just slipped past the posts and Tows held on to earn a precious victory.

Meanwhile, Towcestrians IIs returned from Birmingham with a crushing 76-19 league victory against Old Halesonians and Towcestrians IIIs turned around a 19-0 deficit to see off Old Scouts IIs away 62-19.

Towcestrians Colts completed a clean sweep for the club’s sides this weekend as they earned a 51-0 win at Rushden & Higham.

Syston 38 Old Northamptonians 20

A disappointing first half ruined any chance of victory for Old Northamptonians in the Midlands 1 (East)

clash.

The away side were 31-3 down at the break, with only a Billy North penalty to show for their efforts.

ONs fought back in the second half, with Adam Civil, Charlie Barker and Drew Hudson all scoring and North adding a conversion.

But Syston, who scored once after the interval, still had more than enough points under their belt to bag a victory.

Elsewhere, Old Northamptonains IIs went down 40-17 against Syston IIs.

Old Northamptonians IIIs travelled to Leicester in a hastily-arranged pool fixture, losing 45-5. ONs’ only try came from David Dinh.

Bedford Athletic 56 Scouts 0

SCOUTS suffered a heavy defeat in Midlands 1 (East) last weekend.

They were well beaten by Bedford Athletic.

It means Scouts have now lost their past three games and sit second bottom in the league standings.