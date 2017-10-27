MEN’S RUGBY: North stars but can’t save ONs from defeat

Billy North bagged 16 points but Old Northamptonians were beaten 33-26 by Peterborough in Midlands 1 (East).

North grabbed a try and added a conversion and three penalties in a strong individual showing.

Tom Rowlatt and Ash Fullthorpe also dotted down for ONs.

But it wasn’t to be enough to earn the home side the win as they suffered their second successive defeat.

Meanwhile, Old Northamptonians IIIs won their merit table fixture 34-12 at Peterborough with tries from Tom Desborough(2), Jacob Evans(2), Steve Barber and Kieran Murdie, who also added two conversions.

Old Scouts 5 Syston 43

On a blustery day Scouts came up against a well drilled Syston outfit that, having been relegated last season, are looking for a quick return to Midlands Premier.

An early try for the visitors showed what they were capable of and although Alex Finney grabbed an equalising score for Scouts, it soon became a tackling practice session for the hosts.

Syston touched down twice more before the break with some good teamwork.

Scouts’ defence was tested for much of the second half as they faced both the elements and a now free running Syston outfit.

Although the visitors clocked up four more scores in the second half, Scouts’ young side did not let their heads down and they defended to the end.

Heathens 17 Milton Keynes IIs 34

Heathens lost out to a well drilled MK side that dominated the final 20 minutes of this Directors League merit table match.

The opening stages saw a disciplined Heathens performance, but MK took the lead when their centre made a clean break for a converted try.

The hosts registered their first points six minutes later as skipper skipper Dan Stonehouse seized an opportunity from a tapped penalty to crash over for an unconverted try.

The Romany-based outfit then took the lead on 23 minutes when turnover ball was well moved to winger Connor O’Brien, who crossed for a score duly converted by scrum-half Vio Marin.

The lead changed as MK scored their second try before the break, and the conversion put them two points up.

The second half opened in similar fashion to the first as MK broke through to score and the lead was extended further with a fourth try.

Heathens responded on 58 minutes as O’Brien scored in the corner.

Heathens’ defensive line speed began to fade and MK exploited that to score two more tries and secure a deserved victory.

Despite the scoreline, there were plenty of positives for Heathens, with steady performances from winger Barry Childs, prop Matt Cook and hooker Scott Walters, who was man of the match.

O’Brien also caught the eye with an energetic performance that covered most of the field.

Dorking 45 Towcestrians 5

DAVID DEVLIN-JONES dotted down for Towcestrians but they suffered their seventh defeat in as many London & SE Premier matches this season.