MEN’S RUGBY: Happy Holliday scores 16 as Scouts claim big win

Following heavy defeats against the top two teams, Scouts got back on track by beating Bugbrooke 51-15.

Scouts were first on the scoresheet to raise a cheer from a large home crowd.

An attack gathered momentum and Matt Brown took a quick tap to go over.

Dan Warren then dotted down for Scouts, with Tom Holliday converting to make it 12-0.

Bugbrooke got their first score with a penalty, but that was cancelled out by Holliday before the visitors created a try under the posts and the half ended 15-10.

Scouts skipper Jordan Dolman set the scene for the second half when he took a quick penalty and crashed over.

Holliday was unsuccessful with the conversion but added the extras soon after when Richard Bussey ran in to claim the try bonus point.

Scouts were wreaking havoc at this point but a rare Bugbrooke attack saw them score an unconverted try.

It was all Scouts from then on and Holliday slotted his second penalty before converting his own try after Dean Lake had kicked ahead for George Barrett to set him up.

Holliday was on hand again to chip through for Luke Reeves to touch down and in the final minutes, Dolman was at the end of another free-flowing move to score his second.

The two conversions by Holliday gave him a personal tally of 16 points on what proved to be a successful afternoon for Scouts.

Meanwhile, Scouts IIs travelled to Bugbrooke and returned 55-10 winners, while Scouts IIIs lost at home to Sharnbrook and Colworth.

Olney IIIs 22 Heathens 26

Connor O’Brien claimed a hat-trick as Heathens earned a last-gasp victory.

Olney IIIs took an early lead, scoring two tries to put them 12-0 up.

Heathens responded as O’Brien dashed in under the posts in the 20th minute, with Nick Wilkins converting.

Olney scored first in the second period, but O’Brien grabbed his second try on 62 minutes, with Viorel Marin adding the extras.

A try and drop-kick conversion from Wilkins enabled Heathens to take the lead for the first time, but it was short-lived as Olney quickly responded with an unconverted score.

The tension rose quickly in the last few minutes of the game and man of the match O’Brien completed his hat-trick to give Heathens a dramatic late victory.

Old Northamptonians 15 Bedford Athletic 61

BEDFORD ATHLETIC only led 19-10 at the break, but any thoughts Old Northamptonians might have had of defeating the unbeaten Midlands 1 (East) leaders were quickly dispelled after the break.

Athletic scored four converted tries in a 10-minute period at the end of the third quarter.

Mike Bellamy and Drew Hudson did manage to cross the whitewash for the ONs.

Billy North kicked a conversion and a penalty in the big defeat.

Sidcup 37 Towcestrians 17

MURRAY AITCHISON scored twice but Towcestrians were beaten in the London & SE Premier clash.

Alex Chalcraft also registered, with James Falvey slotting two conversions.