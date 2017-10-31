Ribbans signs new Saints deal

David Ribbans has signed a contract extension at Saints, keeping him at the club until at least 2020.

The lock, who arrived at Northampton from Western Province less than a year ago, has made a considerable impact in his short time with the club.

The 22-year-old has made 12 appearances so far for Saints and caught the eye in a clash with Bath earlier this season as he scored two tries and was named man of the match.

And Ribbans insists there is plenty more to come from him in the years ahead.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Saints and am really happy to be staying for another two years,” Ribbans said.

“I have settled into the town and the club well and could not have been made to feel more welcome by the supporters, staff and players.

“I’ve also enjoyed my time out on the field.

"This club has some amazing players and the potential to do some great things.

"Both individually and as a group there is plenty more to come and I’m looking forward to playing my role in that.”

Saints boss Jim Mallinder said: “We are delighted that another young, talented, English-qualified player has committed their future to the Saints.

“In order to be successful you need that right balance of experience and youth and despite only playing for the Saints a dozen times, David has shown his outstanding qualities.

“The exciting thing is, we believe there is still a lot more to come from him and we look forward to watching his continued development at Franklin’s Gardens.”