Pisi returns for semi-final against Saracens

George Pisi is set to make his return from injury in the Wanderers’ Aviva A League semi-final against Saracens Storm at Franklin’s Gardens tonight (kick-off 7.30pm).

The Samoan centre has not played since dislocating his shoulder in the Champions Cup defeat to Leinster in Dublin in December.

But he is among the replacements for the clash with Southern Conference runners-up Saracens at the Gardens.

The Wanderers, who made it into the final four thanks to topping the Northern Conference, have once again got a strong side at their disposal.

Sam Dickinson skippers from No.8, with the pack also including experienced second row duo Michael Paterson and Christian Day.

James Wilson and JP Estelles are included in a backline full of flair, with the Wanderers desperate to reach the final.

But JJ Hanrahan, who started the most recent Wanderers match at 10, is not involved, suggesting he may play for Saints at Exeter Chiefs on Saturday.

Hanrahan could be needed at fly-half, with Stephen Myler having picked up a knee injury in the Aviva Premiership defeat to Saracens last time out.

Wanderers: Wilson; Estelles, Tuitavake, Hutchinson, Collins; Olver, Kessell; Ma’afu, Clare, Denman; Paterson, Day; Nutley, Ludlam, Dickinson (c).

Replacements: Fish, E Waller, Ilnicki, J Onojaife, Allman, Mitchell, Grayson, G Pisi.

Saracens Storm: Earle; Crossdale; Gallagher, Morris, Ellery; Malins, Taylor; Thompson-Stringer, Saunders, Alexis: Lemalu, Isikewe; Nay, Spurling, Earl.

Replacements: Lindsay, Adams-Hale, Hughes, Flanagan, Conlon, de Kock, Sharp, Obitiyombo.