Northants star Duckett set to represent Lions on home soil

Ben Duckett will look to roar for the England Lions when they play two matches in Northampton next month.

Duckett has been named in a 13-man squad for the three-match series against South Africa A.

The first of those games will be played at Trent Bridge on Thursday, June 1.

The second, on June 3, and the third, on June 5, will be played at Wantage Road.

And that will give Duckett the chance to shine on home soil.

“We wanted to select a strong and experienced Lions squad for this series, as it coincides with the early stages of the ICC Champions Trophy, and therefore provides us with the opportunity to keep our standby players in white-ball action," said national selector James Whitaker.

“The quality of the squad we have selected reflects well on the strength in depth we now have in 50-over cricket which has emerged through the county game.

"All the players in this squad will have the 2019 World Cup in their sights, and playing for the Lions offers them the platform to show what they can do.

“We were also mindful in selecting this squad that the series coincides with an important round of matches in the Specsavers County Championship.

"As ever we are grateful to the counties for their support, and for appreciating the importance of the Lions programme in developing players for international cricket.”

Duckett's selection means his will miss Northants' County Championship Division Two fixture at Durham, which begins on June 2.

England Lions squad: Dawid Malan (Middlesex), Ben Duckett (Northants), Daniel Bell-Drummond (Kent), James Vince (Hampshire, captain), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Ben Foakes (Surrey, wk), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Craig Overton (Somerset), Steven Finn (Middlesex), Dan Lawrence (Essex), George Garton (Sussex)