Northants hit by Rossington injury blow

Northants have suffered a blow with the news that Adam Rossington will be out for the next few weeks with a finger injury.

Rossington picked up the problem during the Specsavers County Championship Division Two win at Durham last weekend.

And the wicketkeeper, who has notched 232 runs in five Championship matches this season, is now set for a spell on the sidelines.

But head coach David Ripley does not believe Rossington will be ruled out of any of the County's T20 matches, which begin on July 7.

"It doesn't look promising and it looks like he might be out for a few weeks so that's a problem for us," Ripley said.

"I do expect him to be back for the T20, but he might well miss the Championship cricket.

"With David Murphy injured, we might have to look to bring someone in from outside our group.

"Ben Duckett would keep wicket if it was white-ball cricket for us and we would have no problem with him sliding into that role if it was 20-over or 50-over cricket.

"But I'm not so sure in Championship cricket that's going to be the best for him and his batting to be keeping wicket as well.

"We're exploring some options if Adam is out for that period of time."

Northants have three more Championship matches before the block of T20 matches begin.

Ripley's men host Derbyshire in a four-day fixture, which starts on Friday, and South African batsman Richard Levi could again be missing due to the head injury he picked up in the recent clash with Worcestershire.

But bowler Richard Gleeson has been in action for the second team and could be in contention to play a part in the next few matches.