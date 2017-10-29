Northampton Saints 22 Wasps 38: Tom Vickers' review and player ratings

It's fair to say Saints will be glad to see the back of October.

It proved to be a barren month for Jim Mallinder's men as they lost all four games, picking up just one point in the process.



They shipped an alarming 21 tries and have now slipped down the Aviva Premiership table, having been top, and are sitting at the bottom of Champions Cup Pool 2.



The good work done during September simply wasn't mirrored against sides who took advantage of some defensive struggles.



In truth, aside from the Gardens wins against Leicester and Bath, Saints have not impressed in their rearguard action.



Even in victories against London Irish and Harlequins, there were soft tries for the opposition.



And that is something that will have to be addressed if November is not to prove another tough time for the green, black and gold.



Against Wasps on Saturday, Saints were beaten in both areas of the game.



In attack, they were met with a white wall, with only fine work from Ben Foden unlocking the away side during the first half, as Ahsee Tuala scored.



During the second period, there was only a late Harry Mallinder run and score to provide any sort of positive.



And overall, Wasps deserved their win.



They defended resiliently and took their chances when they came, springing from their own half on several occasions.



Teams seem to score every time the Saints door opens even slightly and Mallinder's men must find a way to shut it in their faces in the weeks to come.



The intensity they displayed against Leicester and Bath has to return and the clinical edge they showed in those games and at London Irish is also being sought.



There is no doubt that October has been packed with onerous encounters.



Gloucester is a tough place to win, everyone knows how good Saracens and Clermont Auvergne can be, and Wasps, who have now won their past five games against Saints, are starting to rediscover their razor-sharp ability after a sticky start.



Things will get a bit easier, but a club with such high standards will be disappointed not to have claimed a couple of wins from October's testing fixtures.



It is clear there is plenty of work to be done, and the club's all-conquering Wanderers will now get their chance to shine in the coming weeks.



There are certainly first-team positions to be fought for, and Mallinder has asked his fringe men to show they are worthy of claiming them.



The two Anglo-Welsh Cup weeks to come are a building process for key Premiership games against Worcester, Sale and Newcastle.



And if Saints can end their losing streak, which currently stands at four matches, they will get the confidence boost they need to put things right in the big competitions.



How they rated...



AHSEE TUALA

Scored Saints' first try of the game and looked lively during the first half, but he won't be happy with his defending for Josh Bassett's score... 5



BEN FODEN

Produced a moment of magic to create Tuala's try, but was later sin-binned and had a tricky time defensively... 5



NAFI TUITAVAKE

Produced a few flashy moments, but was never really able to make too many inroads against a resilient opposition... 5



LUTHER BURRELL

Was one of the few Saints players who managed to get some go-forward, making decent ground against a solid Wasps defence... 6



TOM COLLINS

Tried his best to get in the game, but Wasps closed all avenues and he couldn't make much of an impact... 5



PIERS FRANCIS

Looked sharp during the first half, putting himself about, and he kicked well until he was forced off with an ankle problem... 6



NIC GROOM

Tried to get Saints going during the first half and they did lead on a couple of occasions, but saw less of the ball as the game went on... 5



ALEX WALLER

Saints had another difficult day in the scrum, but this man always puts in plenty of hard yards around the field... 6



DYLAN HARTLEY

The captain put plenty of work in but he couldn't carry his team to victory as he headed off on England duty on the back of a defeat... 6



KIERAN BROOKES

Carried with real force on a few occasions, but Wasps stood tall and took on Saints in the tight, too... 6



COURTNEY LAWES

Has been so influential in most games this season and he was one of Saints' better players again here, but Wasps dealt with his carrying well... 7



API RATUNIYARAWA

Can be such a threat with his offloading game, but didn't have enough support at times here and he was often stopped in his tracks... 5



JAMIE GIBSON

Always a consistent performer and hard worker, but Wasps took control and never looked back... 5



TOM WOOD

Played with purpose and determination, desperately trying to turn the tide, but Wasps were too strong... 6



TEIMANA HARRISON

Carried Saints forward on a few occasions with his trademark tenacity, but couldn't do too much damage in the end... 6



Replacements (who played more than 20 minutes)



MICHAEL PATERSON (for Ratuniyarawa 57)

Started the season really well but has not been in the team much of late and couldn't have much of a say in a game that was always getting away from Saints... 5



CHRON STAR MAN - Guy Thompson (Wasps)

Wasps shut Tom Collins and his Saints team-mates down well

Tom Wood tried to take the fight to Wasps

Wasps have won on their past three visits to Franklin's Gardens