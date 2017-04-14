North out of Saints’ clash with Saracens

George North will miss Saints’ clash with Saracens on Sunday after picking up an injury in training on Wednesday.

The Wales wing is replaced in the starting 15 by Ken Pisi for the clash at Stadium MK (kick-off 3pm).

Luther Burrell also comes into the backline, taking the place of Nafi Tuitavake at outside centre.

But the pack remains unchanged from last Sunday’s 32-30 defeat to Wasps at the Ricoh Arena.

That means David Ribbans again starts in the second row, making his second Premiership appearance for Saints after an impressive performance last weekend.

Saracens are forced to rest England stars Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje, with Alex Lozowski and George Kruis taking their place in the team.

Kruis will be partnered in the second row by England U20s lock Nick Isiekwe.

Saints: Tuala; K Pisi, Burrell, Mallinder, Foden; Myler, Groom; A Waller, Hartley, Brookes; Lawes, Ribbans; Gibson, Wood (c), Picamoles.

Replacements: Haywood, E Waller, Hill, Ratuniyarawa, Harrison, Dickson, Hutchinson, Estelles.

Saracens: Goode; Earle, Bosch, Taylor, Maitland; Lozowski, Spencer; Lamositele, George (c), Koch; Isikewe, Kruis; Conlon, Burger, Wray.

Replacements: Brits, Thompston-Stringer, Du Plessis, Rhodes, B Vunipola, Taylor, Tompkins; Ashton.