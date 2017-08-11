New signings set to feature as Saints face Dragons

Have your say

Three of Saints' summer signings will get their first run-out at Franklin's Gardens during Saturday's pre-season fixture against the Dragons (kick-off 3pm).

Jamal Ford-Robinson, Mitch Eadie and Piers Francis will all play a part in the game against the Welsh outfit.

Saints have named two teams, with the entire first 15 set to be replaced at half-time.

In the first-half side, Ford-Robinson, who predominantly played tighthead for Bristol but can also play loosehead, lines up in the No.1 shirt in the first time.

No.8 Eadie will start the second half, alongside former Blues fly-half Francis, who gets the 10 shirt.

Sam Dickinson recently returned to Saints following his release from the club at the end of last season and he will skipper the second-half side from the second row.

Ben Foden will captain the first-half team, which includes Tom Stephenson and Tom Collins, who both endured a successful stint in Sydney this summer.

First-half team: Foden; Collins, Stephenson, Hutchinson, Estelles; Grayson, Groom; Ford-Robinson, Haywood, Brookes; Paterson, Craig; Gibson, Nutley, Harrison.

Second-half team: Mallinder; Elliott, Tuitavake, Burrell, Furbank; Francis, Kessell; Waller, Clare, Hill; Day, Dickinson (c); Ribbans, Ludlam, Eadie.