New signings and North start as Wanderers travel to Sale

Several new faces have been named in the Wanderers team that will travel to face Sale Jets at Heywood Road tonight (kick-off 7.30pm).

South Africa scrum-half Cobus Reinach and Australia centre Rob Horne, who both arrived at Franklin's Gardens last Monday, will start in a strong back line.

Props Francois van Wyk and Jamal Ford-Robinson, who were also recruited by Saints this summer, start at loosehead and tighthead respectively.

Former Leinster youth player Paddy Ryan lines up in the back row, while Sam Dickinson, who has rejoined Saints on a short-term deal, skippers the team from No.8.

Dickinson led the Wanderers to Aviva A League glory last season, with the Saints second string beating Gloucester in the final at Franklin's Gardens back in May.

George North is also in from the off at Sale as he takes the No.11 shirt, having not featured during pre-season due to a hamstring injury picked up on the Lions tour.

Tom Stephenson has recovered from a dead leg sustained in a pre-season game against Ulster, and he will start at inside centre.

Rory Hutchinson gets the nod at fly-half, having shown his ability in that position on numerous occasions for Scotland Under 20s.

Api Ratuniyarawa and Jamie Elliott are among the replacements, showcasing the depth boss Jim Mallinder can call upon.

The game at Heywood Road will act as a useful audition for many players who will be hoping to feature for Saints against Leicester Tigers at the Gardens on Saturday.

Sale Jets: Carleton; Reed, James, Leota, Charnley; Wilkinson, Walsh; Pope, Langdon, John; Postlethwaite, Nott; N Dolly, Seymour, Pearce.

Replacements: Jones, Blanchard, Sanderson, Murphy, A Dolly, Stelmaszek, Wilkinson, Venebales.

Wanderers: Furbank; Estelles, Horne, Stephenson, North; Hutchinson, Reinach; van Wyk, Clare, Ford-Robinson; Paterson, Moon; Ryan, Nutley, Dickinson (c).

Replacements: Marshall, Beesley, Painter, Ratuniyarawa, D Onojaife, Kessell, Strachan, Elliott.