Munster-bound Hanrahan says goodbye to ‘amazing’ Saints supporters

JJ Hanrahan has reflected on a ‘great experience’ at Saints and thanked the supporters after exiting the club.

The Irish back has returned to Munster after two seasons at Franklin’s Gardens.

Hanrahan made a total of 31 appearances for Saints, scoring 71 points in the process.

But injuries and the consistency of Stephen Myler meant the 24-year-old was unable to secure a regular starting spot at 10.

That led to Hanrahan opting to rejoin Munster, who he left for Saints in the summer of 2015.

And Hanrahan, who is now back in Ireland recovering from shoulder surgery, posted on Instagram to say goodbye to Saints.

“A massive thanks to everyone @officialnorthamptonsaints for making me feel at home over the last two years, I’ve met some amazing people who will be missed,” Hanrahan wrote.

“Also a huge thanks to the people who supported me over the last two years, that support was amazing through all the injuries over the last season.

“Overall It was a great experience playing in the Premiership and at Franklin’s Gardens, got to meet and play alongside some amazing players.

“Something I will remember for a long time. THANK YOU.”