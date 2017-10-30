Mallinder wants Wanderers players to step up for Saints

Jim Mallinder has called on the all-conquering Wanderers players to step up for Saints in the next couple of weeks.
Mallinder is set to rotate his squad for the Anglo-Welsh clashes with Exeter Chiefs and Scarlets.
And that means men who have been strutting their stuff for the Wanderers in the Prem Rugby A League will get their chance to shine.
The Saints second string are five from five in the A League, taking maximum points from their matches.
And ahead of Saturday's trip to Exeter, Mallinder said: "We've got a big squad and we've been doing well in the A League so these players need to come through because they're going to have a chance with our internationals away.
"We've got two very important away games (against Worcester and Sale in the Premiership) after the Anglo-Welsh Cup."
Saturday's 38-22 defeat to Wasps at Franklin's Gardens means Saints have now lost their past four games, having won the four previous to that.
And Mallinder said: "It's been very disappointing.
"We've had some tough games, but Saturday just wasn't good enough really, in attack and defence.
"We did come up against a Wasps side who played very well but that's no excuse. We need to be better."
