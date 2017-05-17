Mallinder set to keep Saints 10 shirt for Connacht clash

Harry Mallinder looks set to start at fly-half for Saints again this Saturday, with Stephen Myler and JJ Hanrahan both likely to miss to clash with Connacht.

Myler has been nursing a knee injury sustained in the defeat to Saracens at Stadium MK last month, while Hanrahan has been forced to undergo surgery on a shoulder problem.

In the absence of both No.10s, Mallinder started the Aviva Premiership final-day fixture against Harlequins at fly-half.

And the 20-year-old was able to steer his side to a 22-20 victory, which wasn’t quite enough to earn sixth spot in the standings.

That means Saints will now face a Champions Cup play-off against Connacht at Franklin’s Gardens this weekend.

And if they can win that, they would then host the winner of Stade Français’ clash with Cardiff Blues in a shootout for a Champions Cup spot.

“JJ’s had an operation on his shoulder, Stephen’s recovering from a knee injury and we felt Harry played pretty well against Quins,” said Saints forward coach Dorian West.

“We’ll see what happens this week.”

Hanrahan’s shoulder operation meant he was absent from the ceremony after the clash with Harlequins, with the men leaving Saints this summer presented with club shirts.

But though the Munster-bound back won’t be available this weekend, the other players who are departing will be.

“Everyone’s still here while we’ve got games,” West said.

“We’ve got a few injuries, but evereyone’s still around and we’ll see what we do this week.”