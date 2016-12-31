Mallinder salutes ‘special player’ Myler ahead of 300th Saints appearance

Jim Mallinder has saluted ‘special player’ Stephen Myler ahead of the fly-half’s 300th appearance for Saints.

Myler will become only the 16th man in Northampton history to have reached the milestone when he starts against Gloucester at Kingsholm on Sunday.

The 32-year-old arrived at Saints from rugby league side Salford City Reds in 2006 and has proceeded to propel his club to Aviva Premiership, Amlin Challenge Cup and Anglo-Welsh Cup glory over the years.

He has made the No.10 shirt his own in recent times, racking up a huge 2,444 points in the green, black and gold, putting him second in Saints’ all-time points scorers list, behind Paul Grayson.

And director of rugby Mallinder said: “You don’t play 300 times for a club without being a special player, and Stephen is certainly that.

“He has been a key player for us in my time at the club and is one of the important leaders within the squad.

“As a goal kicker and game manager he has helped us win some important matches and his temperament has been excellent, too.

“It’s no coincidence that he won the man of the match awards for both the Aviva Premiership and Challenge Cup finals in 2014.

“He approaches each game the same way and is very level-headed, whether we are playing in a pre-season friendly or in a cup final.

“His approach has helped him achieve success both as an individual and as part of the team, and I hope that all Saints supporters will join me in congratulating him on reaching 300 appearances.

“In the professional era hitting this milestone is going to be increasingly rare, and Stephen has shown superb loyalty and consistency in his decade at the club.

“It’s a special achievement.”