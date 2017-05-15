Mallinder confirms Saints squad is now complete

Jim Mallinder has confirmed Saints’ squad is now set in stone for next season.

And the director of rugby declared himself ‘very happy’ with the players he has been able to recruit.

Last Wednesday, Saints confirmed the signing of 25-year-old prop Francois van Wyk from Super Rugby side Western Force.

Van Wyk is Saints’ sixth new signing, joining Cobus Reinach, Piers Francis, Rob Horne, Jamal Ford-Robinson and Mitch Eadie at Franklin’s Gardens.

And Mallinder said: “Our recruitment is done for next season. We’re very happy.

“We’ve got some good players coming in so we’re optimistic and happy for next season.

“I’ve been watching our players in Super Rugby and they’ve been playing really well.”

Meanwhile, future Saints prop Ford-Robinson has been handed an England call. The 23-year-old, who is moving to Northampton from Bristol this summer, will be part of a 26-man training squad in Brighton from tomorrow to Thursday.